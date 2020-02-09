Dorothy “Dottie” Ellen Ireland (1934-2020)

MADISON – Dorothy “Dottie” Ellen Ireland, 85, of Madison, Maine passed away on Feb. 3, 2020 in Skowhegan with her family at her side. Dottie was born on Friday, June 15, 1934 in Milo, Maine to Clyde and Yvonne Angove. Graduated from the class of ’53 from Milo High School. Dottie married James Ireland on Sept. 30, 1953. She and Jim made their home in Madison for most of their lives. She followed Jim around the State of Maine to such places as Kittery & Skowhegan while he was a Trooper in the Maine State Police for 20 years. They settled in Madison in 1958. Dottie is best remembered by many as working at Reny’s in Madison for many years. Prior to that she worked for SAD #59 at the Starks Elementary School.

She and Jim had the opportunity to travel to places like Canada, Hawaii, Ireland, Louisiana, and Mexico to name a few. She and Jim also were snowbirds to Florida and Arizona for a few years. She also followed Jim around to his US Navy ship’s reunions that were held throughout the US over the years, making many longtime friends. She also enjoyed relaxing at camp, the family shared on Schoodic Lake for so many years.

She leaves behind her husband James, three sons, Michael and his wife Penny of Prairieville, Louisiana; Stephen and his wife Evelyn of Norridgewock; and Jeffrey of Madison. Grandchildren, Christopher Ireland and his wife Brandi of Norridgewock; Brandy Jewell and her husband Nathan of Skowhegan; Jennifer and husband Gene Sullivan of Hermon; Kadiya Ireland-Turner and husband Zach Turner of Milford and Kasey Ireland of North Carolina. Great-grandchildren Clara & Bryce Jewell of Skowhegan; Kade Ireland of Norridgewock; Emerson & Benjamin Sullivan of Hermon. Sister, Myrna Ricker of Milo, as well as several nieces and nephews. She will also be missed by her beloved Norwegian Elkhound, “Odin”, who enjoyed keeping her feet warm while she sat in her favorite chair.

She also leaves many dear friends, including her walking partner, Carol, longtime neighbor Elayne, and Betsy who all often came and visited during her recent hospital or nursing home stays. Also, let’s not forget her many friends and acquaintances she made while working many years at Reny’s. Too many to list. Dottie always had a smile for everyone that she crossed paths with.

She was predeceased by her parents, sister Gloria Whalen, brothers-in-law James Whalen and Lawrence Ricker.

The family would like to recognize Doctor Reilly and the staff at Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston for their dedication and compassion while Dottie was a patient there for her surgeries. Also, to Skowhegan EMS, AMS Ambulance, Madison Fire Department, Maplecrest and Cedar Ridge Nursing Homes. Additionally, the staff of Redington-Fairview General Hospital - Special Care Unit which the nursing staff took exceptional care of Dottie and her needs, as well as taking additional attention to the family and friends who came by to visit, with a place to sleep, provided meals, and snacks. Thank you all!

There will be a gathering for a celebration of life at the American Legion, Post #39 on South Maple St in Madison on Saturday, February 15th from 11 AM to 2 PM. It would be Dottie’s wish for you to “come as you are” in your casual clothes. Burial will take place in the spring at Forest Hills Cemetery in Madison.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Dottie’s name to: Norwegian Elkhound Rescue JNMRF, P.O. Box 65, Mendenhall, PA 1935 or, Somerset Humane Society, P O Box 453,Skowhegan, ME, 04976 or to the charity of your choice.

Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, ME 04976