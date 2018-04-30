Dorothy M. (Blakney) Bolduc Muzerolle (1933-2018)

WATERVILLE – Dorothy M. (Blakney) Bolduc Muzerolle went to be with her Lord and Savior on April 28, 2018, surrounded by her loving children. She passed peacefully after a short illness.

She was born on June 30, 1933, in Barre, Vt. the daughter of the late Herbert and Vera (Trafton) Blakney, Sr.

She attended Waterville schools and was an honors graduate of Waterville Senior High School in 1951.

She married her soul mate Ludger E. Bolduc in 1953 and they were married for 30 years before his untimely death in 1982. Together they had six children. She later married Peter Muzerolle in 1985 who was to introduce her to the great outdoors of Maine. She loved to spend time fishing the lakes of Maine with him and other family, as well as exploring backwoods roads on their ATV. Peter predeceased her in 2016.

Dorothy most recently worked at Seton Village in Waterville for over 20 years where she lovingly tended to the needs of many senior citizens. Dorothy will be most remembered for being an unwavering Christian servant. Her faith was the focal point of her life and her walk was steadfast. She sang in the folk group at Sacred Heart Church for years and most recently an active member of Centerpoint Community Church where she greeted thousands of visitors with her warm, loving smile before each service. Her church family meant so much to her and was always so loving and supportive.

Two brothers predecease her: Herbert E. Blakney, Jr. and Chandler A. Blakney. She is survived by her three sons: Scott Bolduc and wife Lauren of Rome; Michael Bolduc and wife Lynette of Winslow; and Christopher Bolduc and wife Sue of Waterville; three daughters: Cheryl Bolduc Wade of Winslow; Cynthia Jacques and husband David of Winslow; and Lorilee Dumont and husband Michael of Vassalboro. Nineteen grandchildren and 27 great-grandchildren also survive her.

The family would like to sincerely thank the doctors, nurses and other staff at Maine General Medical Center in Augusta for their compassionate care of Mom during her last days.

At the request of the deceased, there will be no public visiting hours. A Celebration of Life service will be held on Friday, May 4, 10 a.m. at Centerpoint Community Church located at 155 West River Road, Waterville, ME 04901. A reception will follow immediately after the service.

Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, ME 04976.