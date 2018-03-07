Dorothy Mary Quirrion (1934-2018)

JAY – Dorothy Mary Quirrion, 84, of Masterman Road, Jay, died Saturday morning at her home.

She was born Feb. 18, 1934, in Jay, the oldest of 15 children of Edwin C. and Lucienne (Belanger) Richards and attended Jay High School. Quirrion loved working with her oxen and was one of the originators of the Powder Puff Pulling at the Farmington Fair. She worked at GH Bass Shoe Co. for many years as well as Forster Manufacturing, Inc. She will be remembered for knitting, especially socks, for all of her family.

She is survived by her husband, Donald Quirrion, whom she married, April 7, 1951; son Danny and his wife, Joyce of Jay; daughter, Diane Robinson and her husband, Linton of Chesterville; five grandchildren, Darrell, Dayne, and Dean Robinson, Lauri Ryder, and Jeffrey Quirrion; six great grandchildren; siblings, Reginald, Donald, Arnold, Albert, Freddie, Paul, Alfred, Lewellyn Richards, Arlene Magrath, Luella Pease, and Annette Welch.

She was predeceased by a sister, Jean Holman; and two brothers, Earl and Arthur Richards.

Public graveside funeral services will be held on Tuesday, May 22 at 11 a.m. at Birchland Cemetery, East Dixfield Road, North Jay. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that those who desire consider memorial gifts in her memory to Androscoggin Home Health Care and Hospice, 15 Strawberry Avenue, Lewiston, ME 04240.