Dorothy May Reynolds (1917-2017)

FARMINGTON - Dorothy May Reynolds, 99, passed away on March 3, 2017 at Edgewood Rehabilitation and Living Center.

She was born on May 1, 1917 in Canton, the daughter of Howard and Mary (Damon) Burdin.

She was educated in the schools of Turner and graduated from Leavitt Institute in 1934.

On May 12, 1935, Dot married Stanley G. Reynolds in East Auburn, and he predeceased her on Oct. 10, 2005. She worked at Forster Manufacturing, retiring after 28 years. She was a life member of the American Legion Auxiliary Johnson-Cox Post #78 in Strong, and the Oppalunski Chapter #125, Order of the Eastern Star in Phillips. She served as Past Chief of the Pythian Sisters of Strong. Dot loved to knit matching sweaters, socks and mittens for all the family. She enjoyed bird watching and camping.

She is survived by; her three sons, S. Eugene Reynolds of Little Deer Isle, ME and Harlem, GA, Jack Reynolds and wife Nancy of Herman, Michael Reynolds and wife Theone (Dodie) of Farmington; her daughter, Mary Anne Rice of Bath; 10 grandchildren, and many great grandchildren, great- great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by; her husband, Stanley Reynolds; her brothers, Malcolm Burdin and Norman Burdin; her sisters, Kathleen Shaw, Lois Norris and Viola McCray; her daughter in-law, Betsy Reynolds; and her son in-law, Walter Rice.

Donations may be made to: Edgewood Rehabilitation and Living Center Activity Fund and note “in memory of Dorothy Reynolds”, 221 Fairbanks Road, Farmington, ME 04938.

Graveside services will be held on Saturday, May 20, 2017 at 11 am at the Village Cemetery in Strong.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, ME 04938.