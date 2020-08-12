Dorothy Meghan Howe (1979-2020)

VIENNA - Dorothy Meghan Howe, 41, passed away in Vienna following a 12 year contested battle with cancer. She spent her last week celebrating with family and friends at home. Dorothy was a raging beauty born to be queen of the world but was taken by ovarian cancer before that could happen. But, many may argue the last four words...

Dorothy is survived by her 9 year old son, Reuben Roy Emmons Howe of Vienna and “adopted” son, Eric Clark of Harpswell; her parents, Roylynn Hamblet of Vienna and Eric Howe of Industry; sister, Clara Howe of South Lake Tahoe, CA; and her grandmother, Marcia Doherty of Waterville; along with extended family and many wonderful friends. She was predeceased by her brother, Elijah Howe and her sister, Hilda Howe.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Massachusetts General Hospital, Renown Medical Center in Reno, NV, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, Maine Medical Center, and Harold Alfond Center for Cancer Care, for all of their help.

A graveside service will be held on Friday, August 14, 2020 at 11 am, at the family cemetery off the West Kingfield Road in Kingfield, followed by a gathering. Cremation arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, ME 04938.