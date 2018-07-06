Dorothy Nicholas (1936-2018)

WINSLOW - Dorothy Nicholas passed away at home in Winslow on July 2, 2018 after a short illness. Her daughter, Wendy and son-in-law Steve were by her side.

She was born in Fairfield on March 19, 1936, the daughter of Roland and Laura (Mithee) Ronco. She attended Lawrence High School. Dorothy was employed as a Housekeeper/Nanny to Jeff and Kathy Corey and their children until her retirement.

She is survived by two sons; Robert N. Nicholas of Benton, John Nicholas and former spouse Janet of Winslow; three daughters, Laura Hayward and husband Jeff of Fairfield, Judy Pooler and husband Edgar “Skip” of Fairfield and Wendy Rhodes and husband Steve of Winslow; four Grandsons, Anthony Nicholas, Justin Meserve, Jordan Nicholas and Joseph Nicholas; two Grand-daughters, Allison Knight and husband Matheux and Jasmine Nicholas; four step-grandsons, Jeremy Trask, Justin Trask, Roger Green and wife Ashley and Dillyn Green; three great-grandchildren, Miranda Meserve, Cameron Meserve and Jude Nicholas; two step great-grandchildren, Jeremy Trask Jr and Lillian Trask; three brothers, Lawrence Ronco, Ralph Ronco and wife Gerri, Carl Ronco and wife Roberta; her brother and sister-in law, Norman and Farolyn Nicholas; and several nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her former husband and longtime companion, Robert A. Nicholas and her daughter in law, Darlene Nicholas.

At her request there will be no visiting hours. A private graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family at St. Francis Catholic Cemetery in Waterville.

In lieu of flowers, friends wishing may make donations in Dorothy’s memory to Maine General Hospice, PO Box 858, Waterville, ME 04901.

Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, ME 04976.