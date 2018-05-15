Dottora Quick (1951-2018)

NEW JERSEY - Dottora “Dee” Quick of Avon, Maine died on May 6, 2018 at the age of 66 after a short, yet courageous fight with ALS surrounded by her loving family.

Dee was born on November 25, 1951 in Morristown, New Jersey and she is predeceased by her parents Mr. and Mrs. Peter Poschock.

Dee was a loving mother who taught her family the value and importance of perseverance and pursuing your passions.

Aside from her dedication to her family Dee was passionate about animal welfare and rights. Upon retiring from her nursing career Dee became active in animal rescue programs.

Dee was loved and will be missed by her husband of 31 years, Robert Dickerson, son Ralph Quick and his wife Autumn of Shawmut, Maine, Daughter Melanie Murtha and her husband Kevin of Morristown, New Jersey, daughter Nicole Quick of Avon, Maine, her grandchildren Zoe Quick, Tristan Quick, Jared Murtha, Lauren Murtha, Kyle Murtha, and Sam Quick, and an extended step family.

The family would like to thank the staff of Maine General Medical Center for the care and empathy they provided to Dee and her family.

Dee requested an intimate interment at the family plot in New Jersey at a later date. In lieu of flowers and condolences please donate to an animal shelter or rescue of your choice.

Direct Cremation of Maine (207)338-1433 Michelle or Bob