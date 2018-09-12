Douglas “Doug” Paul Barrett (1970-2018)

SKOWHEGAN - Douglas "Doug" Paul Barrett, 48, passed away Sept. 7, 2018 at his home in Skowhegan.

He was born May 24, 1970 in Williamsburg, Virginia, the son of Phillip Richard and Joyce Isabel (Gonzales) Barrett.

He graduated from St. Petersburg High School in 1988. He was a self-employed landlord for many years and enjoyed cooking, politics, hockey and taking care of those in need.

Douglas is survived by his significant other, Sue Shaw; son, Zachary Barrett of Missouri; mother, Joyce Gonzales of Florida; step-children, Ravi, Kellie, Neal, Amanda and Jacob; former wife, Elisabeth Jones and husband Jeff of Colorado; sister, Dawn Bloom and husband David of Florida; 3 brothers, Phillip and wife Sue of Florida, Dan of Georgia, and Martin and wife Patty of Florida; 3 grandchildren; many nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family.

A memorial service will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, Maine 04976