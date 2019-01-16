Douglas E. Woods, Sr. (1938-2019)

JAY – Douglas E. Woods, Sr., 80, of Bean’s Corner, Jay, died Monday, Jan. 14, at his home.

He was born in Industry, July 11, 1938, a son of Paul and Isabelle Sawyer Woods, Sr.

In 1965, he married Florence Robinson in Jay and they made their home in West Farmington for nearly 30 years, before moving to the home of Douglas’ step-father, Reuben Harris at Bean’s Corner.

Mr. Woods was a veteran of the United States Army and worked at GH Bass for many years as an upper cutter and retired from Franklin Shoe in Farmington. He was a member of Franklin Masonic Lodge #123 of New Sharon and enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening, and repairing and tinkering on old cars.

He is survived by his wife of Jay; son, Douglas, Jr. and his wife, Lisa of New Sharon; grandchildren, Brittany and Sean Woods; brother, Jerry of Wilton, half-sister, Linda Clark of Anson Valley, half-brother, Bruce Harris of Palmyra; sister-in-law, Inez Lucas of Readfield; He was predeceased by brothers, Paul, David, and Bernard; half-sister, Gloria Mayo; sister-in-law, Florence Harris; and a brother-in-law, Robert Lucas, who passed hours prior to Doug.

The family would like to thank their Home Health Nurse, Elizabeth and the VA nurse, Penny for their assistance in caring for Douglas.

The family invites relatives and friends to a Celebration of Life and Memory sharing on Saturday from 11 – 1 p.m. at the Wiles Remembrance Center/Adams~McFarlane Chapel, 137 Farmington Falls Road, Farmington.

Public graveside committal services with Masonic graveside services concluding with Army honors will be on Monday, May 13, 2019 at 9:30 am at Fairview Cemetery, Farmington. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be considered in Douglas’ memory to the Shriner’s Hospitals for Children, 2900 North Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL 33607.

Condolences and tributes may be shared with his family as well as a memorial video at www.wilesrc.com.