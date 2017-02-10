Douglas H. Drake (1957-2017)

Douglas H. Drake of Winchendon, Mass. passed away Feb. 9 after a long bout with cancer.

Douglas was born in Farmington on Dec. 5, 1957 to Harold and Vanora Drake.

He attended the Mt Blue School District. Douglas worked various jobs throughout his life starting with his fathers gas station Interstate 95. From there he went on to do construction work from carpentry to being an Iron worker.

Two hobbies he really enjoyed was riding his Harley but mostly spending time with his grandchildren.

Douglas is predeceased by his father Harold Drake and baby daughter Mellisa Drake.

He is survived by his son Douglas Z. Drake, daughter in law Colleen Drake and three grandchildren Kayla, Abby and Ethan. His mother Vanora Drake, two sisters Dolores Cote, Audrey Seaman and his younger brother Nathan Drake. Also he leaves behind many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services and gatherings will be held in Massachusetts.