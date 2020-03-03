Douglas S. Freeman (1951-2020)

NEW SHARON - Douglas S. Freeman passed away on Feb. 24, 2020, at the age of 69.

Born on February 14, 1951 in Newton, MA, Doug moved as a child to Wilton where he spent most of his life. Doug was a man who was proud of and felt a personal responsibility for his community. He was adored by many as their trusted mechanic— he was the owner of Doug Freeman Imports on Route 2 in Wilton for nearly 40 years (now owned by Doug’s long-time business partner, Patrick Daggett, whom Doug considered a son). Doug was the mechanic who, helping a customer facing an expensive repair on some non-essential part of their car, would simply remove the offending extraneous piece and send the customer on his or her way with no charge. “Oh, you don’t need that,” he’d say. He was unwaveringly pragmatic in business and in life.

Doug was an adventurer at heart. He was an avid pilot who delighted in taking his children and grandchildren for rides in his meticulously maintained Piper Cub. When he was flying solo, he was also known to zip under the occasional bridge, or to surprise his friends with a fly-by that may be a little too close for comfort. He also loved four-wheeling, and made sure that each of his children had their own ATV so that the whole family could tear up the trails of western Maine together. He had a passion for motorcycles, antique cars, and, in his later years, scooters. His Sundays were frequently spent joyously and aimlessly driving his scooter, with his partner of 24 years riding on the back.

He was truly a man of few words, but always seemed to have the perfectly timed witty, or biting, or romantic one-liner. Doug lived his wildest dreams.

Doug was a beloved father, grandfather, and partner. He is survived by his brothers, David Freeman and Steven Freeman; his partner of 24 years, Eileen Almy; his children, Amy Burke, and husband Hank Burke, Sara Almy, Justin Almy and wife Kendra Almy, Ryan Almy and wife Isabel Ekman, and Liz Lamb; his four grandchildren, Audrey, Matthew, Grayson, and Ellen; his uncle, David Field; as well as his nieces and nephews, Mary Soto, Anne Ebe, Max Freeman and Julia Freeman. He was predeceased by his parents, Jeanette Fields and Edward Freeman, and his aunt, Dolores Field.

At Doug’s request, there will be no service. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to support Lewy Body Dementia research, or donating or contributing any way you can to support any death with dignity or end of life legislation.