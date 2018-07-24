Douglas William Burnell (1958-2018)

PORTLAND - Douglas William Burnell, "Doug", 60, of Fayette, died in the early morning hours of July 21, 2018 at Maine Medical Center, Portland as a result of injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident. Doug went home to be with his Savior surrounded by his loving family. He passed while doing what he loved, riding his Harley Davidson.

Doug was born January 10, 1958, in Hartford, Conn. a son of Douglas A. Burnell and Annette L. (McCready) Burnell. He was a 1977 graduate of Livermore Falls High School and had been employed in Winthrop at Progressive Distributors Inc. for 30 years.

On August 8, 2010, he married Marla Addison at the Kennebec Community Church (KCC) in Augusta. Doug had a ministry at KCC where he taught Martial Arts, and was known to his students as Sensei Doug. He was a former member of Emmanuel Assembly of God Church, where he mentored the Royal Rangers Program. Doug was a dedicated NY Giants fan, however, the New England Patriots was his AFC team.

Doug is survived by his wife, Marla, of Fayette, two sons: Rob Burnell of Hallowell and Ron Twist of North Carolina, and two step sons: Shannon and Jon, his mom Annette Burnell and her husband Bob Frazier of Farmington, siblings: Maureen, George, Eugene, Hope, Robert, Florence, Lynnore, James, Donald, Annette and Roxanne and their families. He is also survived by 6 grandchildren and many aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews and a host of close friends and fellow worshipers. He was predeceased by his dad and two brothers: Charles A. and Randy E. Burnell.

His family invites you to share tributes and hopeful messages on his memorial wall at www.wilesrc.com.

Family and friends are invited to attend funeral services at the Emmanuel Assembly of God Church in Livermore Falls on Thursday, July 26, 2018 at 11:00 am. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Committal services will be held at Birchland Cemetery, Route 17, North Jay. Following services, a comfort reception will be held in the church undercroft. All are welcome. In lieu of flowers, remembrance gifts may be given to the Barbara Bush Children's Hospital 22 Bramhall Street, Portland ME 04102. Arrangements are in the care of the Wiles Remembrance Center, 308 Franklin Road, Route 133, Jay.