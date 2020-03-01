Dr. H. Alan Hume (1926-2020)

SIDNEY – It is with great sadness, we announce the passing of H. Alan Hume, M. D., 93, beloved husband of Dorothy Hume. Alan passed away on February 20, 2020, at MaineGeneral Medical Center in Augusta. He was born on Sept. 25, 1926 in Lynchburg, Virginia, the son of Dr. Harry and Elizabeth Hume.

He attended school in suburban Pennsylvania and graduated from The Episcopal Academy, Merion, Pa. in 1944. After graduation he served in the U.S. Navy from 1944-1946. Upon discharge he enrolled at Haverford College, graduating in 1949, and was admitted to the University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine, earning his medical degree in 1953. After completing an internship and surgical residency at Presbyterian-University of Pennsylvania Medical Center and a surgical fellowship at The Lahey Clinic, he joined the surgical practice of two of his mentors to form a three-man surgical group in Philadelphia.

During the 60’s in addition to his private surgical practice he held various positions such as Chief of Surgical Services, Presbyterian-University of Pennsylvania Medical Center, and Chief of Staff at two hospitals in Delaware County, PA.

In 1969, Alan married his wife, Dorothy, and they raised his three children. Over the years he proclaimed many times that their wedding day was “the proudest moment of his life”.

In the mid-70’s, Alan and Dorothy moved to Maine where he took a position as Director, Emergency Medical Services, State of Maine from 1975-1979. He resumed his surgical practice in Maine from 1980-1990, where he served a tenure as Chief of Staff at Mid-Maine Medical Center. It was during this time that he became associated with Colby College pre-med students who spent the summers with him and Dorothy, dividing the students’ time between his surgical practice and working on what would later become the Colby-Hume Center at his home in Sidney. Alan became an Overseer at Colby, and then following his retirement from the practice of surgery, he worked as Director and Attending Physician in the Colby Student Health Center for ten years.

During his time at Colby, as a result of his love of teaching young people, he created a Furniture Making Course and a Blacksmithing Course on his property, for under-graduates to use each year in the month of January, the concept being to create an off-campus site accessible to Colby students year-round. Alan was then approached by a student who requested permission to store a crew shell on his property - thus was born the Colby Crew Program which morphed into a Varsity Sport. A boathouse was soon constructed for the teams to store their shells at the Colby-Hume Center, and practice rowing on beautiful Lake Messalonskee.

He is survived by his beloved wife, Dorothy, of 50 years, his brother John and Natalie of PA, son, Alan of CA, daughter, Alison DiCarlo, and husband, Robert, of ME, daughter, Barbara, of NJ, grandchildren Nicholas Bolduc and wife, and Jeffrey Baird and wife of ME, and Heather Small, of NJ, along with several nieces and nephews. Alan was predeceased by his parents and his sister.

At Alan’s request there will be no service.

In Lieu of flowers, gifts can be made in Dr Hume’s memory to Colby Friends of Crew by going to colby.edu/give or by mailing a check to Colby College, 173 Main Street, Waterville, Maine 04901.

Arrangements are in the care of Dan & Scott Cremation Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, Me., 04976