Dr. Patrick J. Keiran (1965-2019)

AUBURN - Dr. Patrick J. Keiran passed away suddenly on Aug. 25, 2019.

Born in Brockton, Mass. on Oct. 16, 1965, Patrick was the beloved son of Robert Stephen Keiran, Jr. and Joan (Heney) Keiran.

The values of family first, hard work and dedication were instilled in him at a young age and by the time he was 14, he was helping to manage the family business, South Shore Seafood Restaurant. He was particularly close with his grandfather, Bob Heney, who was a father figure to Pat from a young age.

He was a 1983 graduate of Cardinal Spellman High School and went on to earn his Doctorate at Logan College of Chiropractic in St. Louis, Missouri before he launched a 23-year career in Chiropractic. Patrick was a trailblazer and a visionary in the field. He had a brilliant mind and a heart to heal and serve others. Dr. Pat launched his first practice in Kingston, Mass. with his sister, Dr. Kathleen Keiran O’Malley. Drs. Pat and Kate worked closely together for eight years before Patrick fell in love with Maine. Shortly thereafter, Dr. Pat established Keiran Chiropractic and served patients in greater Western Maine for 15 years.

Here, his work in neurologically-based chiropractic care and the Koren Specific Technique flourished and he met the love of his life and wife of 12 years, Jill Currier Coffren. Together they enjoyed a rich family life, traveled extensively and worked tirelessly to advance natural health care solutions in their community and around the world. Dr. Pat mentored six chiropractic students through Logan College of Chiropractic, all while coaching and teaching countless other health care practitioners, nationally and internationally, on the interconnectedness of chiropractic, neuroscience and essential oils. Patrick was delighted to be a Papa to Aiden Anchan and in his spare time, he loved to read, kayak and run.

Patrick is survived by his beloved wife, Jill Keiran of Jay, and step-children, Colin and Colleen Coffren of Lewiston, Ryan Coffren and partner Marsha Beers of Lunenburg, Mass., Ortencia and Vin Anchan of Arlington, VA, Dr. Ella Coffren and Austin Ressler of Buxton, mother, Joan Keiran of Jay, grandson, Aiden Anchan, sister and brother-in-law, Dr. Kate Keiran and James O’Malley, and cousins Bryan and Monique DeCoste of Littleton, NH, Steven and Barbara DeCoste of Avon, OH, and Paulette (DeCoste) and Chris Kelly of Wake Forest, NC. Dr. Pat was predeceased by his father, Bobby Keiran.

Public memorial services will be held Friday at 11:00 AM at the Wiles Remembrance Center, 308 Franklin Road, Jay. Relatives and friends are invited to a Memorial Visitation on Thursday from 5 to 7 p.m. The family suggests that those who desire consider memorial donations in Patrick’s name to: Voice for H.O.P.E., 1400 16th St NW, Ste 101, Washington, DC 20036. www.voiceforhope.org.

Condolences and tributes may be shared on his memorial wall at www.wilesrc.com.