Dwight Dewayne Amos (1942-2019)

FARMINGTON - Dwight Dewayne Amos, 77, of East Wilton, died Oct. 18, 2019 in Farmington. He was born April 15, 1942 in Burns, KS, the fourth son of Arthur and Gladys (Shinn) Amos and attended school in Burns, graduating from Burns High School in 1960. He moved to Maine in 1962 to begin his career at G.H. Bass & Co. where he worked as a cement laster, a hand sewer, and eventually as production scheduler for five factories. Dwight retired in 2003 when the Wilton plant closed.

Dwight had met his future wife Arline Lord the previous year while visiting his brother’s family. Together they enjoyed his painting, bird watching, fishing, hunting, wood-working and photography. He taught himself to enhance digital photographs with his computer.

Dwight was predeceased by his brothers Bryce and Farrell. He is survived by his wife, Arline of 56 years; sons, Shane of Nantucket, MA, and Wade and partner Jenny Davis of Newburyport, MA; brother Lyle (Corrine) of New Hampshire; brothers-in-law David (Marilyn) and Earl Lord; sister-in-law Elizabeth (Paul) Chesley; several nieces and nephews; and special friends Mike and Vicki Waddell of Derby, Kansas.

There will be a Celebration of Dwight’s life at the First Congregational Church, United Church of Christ, Main Street, Wilton on Thursday Oct. 24 at 1 p.m. Private burial will be at East Wilton Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Burns High School Alumni Association, 705 West Cottonwood Dr., Valley Center, KS 67147. Condolences and tributes may be shared on his memorial wall at www.wilesrc.com. Cremation care and memorial services are being cared for and provided by the Wiles Remembrance Center/Adams~McFarlane Chapel, 137 Farmington Falls Road, Farmington.