E. Harold Scholl (1921-2017)

FARMINGTON - E. Harold Scholl passed away on March 27, 2017. He carried himself with pride and dignity throughout a long and well-lived life of 96 years. During that time, he did all he could to support his family and others less fortunate.

Harold was born in Portland, on Jan. 9, 1921 and moved to Calais two years later to be with his parents Ernest Harrison Scholl and Anna (Trachsel) Scholl.

He graduated from Calais Academy in 1937 and Cincinnati School of Embalming in 1941. He enlisted in the U.S. Navy and served a tour of duty as a hospital corpsman in the Pacific during World War II. It was while in port in Portland that he met Clarice C. Jewell at one of the dances put on for servicemen. They were married in September 1946 and lived happily together for 63 years. Harold lovingly cared for her as her health declined until her passing in 2008.

After World War II, Harold joined his father at the Scholl Funeral Home and Flower Shop in Calais. In addition, he operated the associated Ambulance Service, answering calls at all hours.

He assumed the full responsibility for the business a few years later due to his father’s untimely death. Many felt he was too young to be a funeral director, but he operated and grew the business for over 40 years, retiring in 1986.

Harold invested countless hours in his community. He was proud to be a life member (72 years), past commander, and adjutant of the American Legion, still carrying the flag in parades when he was well into his seventies. He was also a life member of the Boyd-Smith Post #9779 VFW. He was a life member, past president, treasurer and clerk of the Calais Bowling Club, joining in 1939 and he remained active into his eighties. He was past president and secretary of the Calais Rotary Club. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge for 70 years and a member of the Hugh De Paynes Commandery #15, Anah Shriners Temple and the Schoodic Shrine Club. He was a member of the Calais Congregational Church in since 1935. In addition, he served on the planning boards of the City of Calais and Washington County for many years. He was also a volunteer firefighter, having battled some of the larger fires that struck his hometown.

After retirement, he remained very active, spending summers at the family camp at Bear Cove on Meddybemps Lake. For 16 years, he and his wife traveled to Vero Beach Florida where he made many friends and enjoyed playing bocce. Seeking adventure, he made two international trips, to Europe at age 89 and to Turkey at age 91. He had hoped to return to Calais for the International Festival in Calais one more time. He liked working outside, and such things as cutting and stacking wood provided him with pleasure on many an afternoon.

He is survived by his son, Ernie Scholl and wife Maggie of New Sharon; three grandchildren Jennifer Scholl of California, Nathan Scholl and wife Kim of Rhode Island, and Amy Scholl of New Sharon; two great grandchildren, Brandon and Tinsley. He was predeceased by his wife, Clarice, sister Norma McIntyre, and grandson Jeffrey Scholl.

Masonic services conducted by Maine Lodge #20 will be held on Saturday, April 1, 2017 at 3 p. m. at the Wiles Remembrance Center, 308 Franklin Road, Jay, with Funeral Services to follow. Relatives and friends are invited to call at the Center two hours prior to the services. Interment will be at the New Maine Veterans Cemetery in Augusta later in the spring. Those who desire may make memorial contributions to the Shriner’s Hospitals, c/o Anah Shrine Temple, P.O. Box 735, Bangor, Maine 04402 to help transport children of Washington County to a Shrine Hospital.

Condolences and tributes may be shared on his memorial wall at www.wilesrc.com.