Earl A. Garland (1953-2017)

NORRIDGEWOCK - Earl A. Garland, 63, passed away March 28, 2017 at his home in Norridgewock surrounded by his family.

He was born Dec. 11, 1953 in Skowhegan, the son of Edwin C. and Ida R. (Grant) Garland.

He was educated in the schools of Skowhegan, graduating from Skowhegan Area High School in 1972. He was employed by Sappi for many years as a P-4 technician. He enjoyed hunting and fishing. On August 27, 1972 Earl married Doreen A. Tilly and she died October 1, 2013. Earl was remarried November 1, 2015 to Linda (Libby) Garland who was a life-long family friend. Linda is a mother of four children who adored Earl and family. Earl and Linda shared a fondness of Florida and just spending time together.

Earl is survived by his wife, Linda (Libby) Garland of Norridgewock; 3 sons, Jason Garland and wife Kelly of Norridgewock, Jeremy Garland and significant other Tasha of Skowhegan, Joshua Garland and significate other Jess of Fairfield; daughter, Terry; 7 granddaughters, Allison, Amanda, Casey, Kieara, Riley, Hope, Savannah; 3 grandsons, Brian, Gage, Jacob. He will be greatly missed by all.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, friends wishing may make donations in Earl's memory to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.

Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott's Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, Maine 04976