Earl C. Meyer (1937-2017)

WILTON - Earl C. Meyer, 79, of Stratton died on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017, at his home in Wilton.

He was born on Sept. 14, 1937, in Farmington, a son of Earl and Margaret (Arsenault) Meyer. He attended high school at Wilton Academy. After graduating, Earl worked driving bus for Jay School District then spent time with Ready Mix Concrete before working for CMP.

Earl then he moved to Stratton and purchased and ran Black Bear Camps with his wife Bette. Earl was school bus driver for 37 years in Stratton. Earl was an entrepreneur who started several small businesses to include the first ice-cream shop in Stratton and Meyer’s Bottled Gas.

Mr. Meyer had a gift for music, he could play almost any instrument without any training. Earl played the organ at church, the accordion at many different events with the Jack Libby Band. As a youth, Earl was a competitive figure skater with his sister. Earl liked collecting a wide assortment of minerals and spent time fishing and hunting with his children. He was a Registered Maine Guide

He is survived by his children: Michael and his wife Janis of Stratton; Paul (Ray) and his significant other Amy of Farmington and Warren of Wilton. Earl is also survived by his grandchildren: Adam Meyer of Farmington; Robert and James Stevens of Dover-Foxcroft; Jeff Stevens of Stratton; Joshua Erskine of Warren; Justin Meyer of Starks and Tressa Meyer of Farmington; his great-granddaughter Natalie Gray of Lewiston, as well as several other great-grandchildren.

Condolences and tributes may be shared on his memorial wall at www.wilesrc.com. The family asks that any donations be made to Cancer Research Institute at www.cancerresearch.org.

Cremation services have been cared for and provided by the Cremation Care Division of Wiles Remembrance Centers, 137 Farmington Falls Road, Farmington.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Friday Feb. 3, 2017 at 4 to 7 p.m. from the Wiles Remembrance Center, 137 Farmington Falls Rd., (Rtes. 2 & 27) Farmington. Funeral services will be held Saturday Feb. 4, 2017 at 10 a.m. at St. John’s Catholic Church, Main Street in Stratton. A reception will immediate follow the services. Burial will take place at 1 p.m. on May 19, 2017 at Lakeview Cemetery in Wilton.