Earl Galouch (1955-2020)

FARMINGTON — Earl Norman Galouch, 65, passed away on Dec. 27, 2020 at his home in Farmington with his family by his side. He was born on Feb. 23, 1955 in Augusta, son of Norman and Joan (Reicker) Galouch. After high school, he was employed at Maine Helicopters, and later on as a truck driver for D.W. Potter Oil Company. He joined the U.S Army in 1975 and received an honorable discharge as a Sergeant in January of 1982. On June 12, 1981, Earl married Donna Haney at the Henderson Memorial Baptist Church in Farmington. He was a member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Farmington and St. Rose of Lima Parish in Jay. Earl was an avid hunter and outdoorsman. He loved spending time with family and friends, especially sharing tractor rides with his grandsons.

Earl is survived by his wife, Donna Galouch of Farmington; son, Jonathan Galouch of Farmington; daughter, Jennifer Galouch of New Sharon; brother, Bruce Galouch and wife Mary of Belgrade; grandsons, Hunter Wood of New Sharon and Jude Galouch of Farmington; and cousin (more like a sister), Joyce Olson of Mt. Vernon. He was predeceased by his parents, Norman and Joan Galouch; uncle, Manley Damron; and aunt, Barbara Damron.

Donations in Earl’s memory may be made to St. Rose of Lima Church, 1 Church St., Jay, ME 04239 or Maine Cancer Foundation, 170 US Route 1, Suite 250, Falmouth, ME 04105.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, ME 04938.