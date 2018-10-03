Earl J. Wright (1922-2018)

JAY - Earl J. Wright, 96, formerly of Wilton, passed away peacefully at Pinewood Terrace in Farmington Tuesday Oct. 2, 2018.

He was born in Jay Aug. 5, 1922 the son of Elmer and Muriel ( McClure) Wright.

He attended school in Jay. He joined the Army and served his country as a medical tech from 1943 to 1946.

He married Marion Farrington in 1943. They had a long and happy marriage and enjoyed many activities such as dancing, snowmobiling, and travel.

Earl worked in construction and was part owner at K & H Foster Inc. from 1946 to 1982 and then worked for James River Paper from 1982 -1989. He was a past member of the Wilton Lions Club, the Wilton Fire Dept., and the American Legion Post #117.

Earl is survived by two sons; Rodney Wright and his wife Diane of Westminster, CO., and David Wright and his wife Sandy of N. Anson, grandchildren, a sister Evelyn Blaisdel, and several nieces and nephews.

He is predeceased by his wife and two brothers; Lawrence and Arthur.

An hour of visitation will be held at Wiles Remembrance Center / Adams- McFarlane Chapel 137 Farmington Falls Rd. Farmington from 12 to 1 p.m. on Friday Oct. 5, 2018 with a funeral to immediately follow at 1 p.m. Burial will take place following this at Lakeview Cemetery in Wilton.

