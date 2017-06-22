Earl Lauris Luce, Sr. (1925-2017)

FARMINGTON - Earl Lauris Luce, Sr., 91, of Farmington passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his loving family on June 19, 2017. His greatest enjoyment in life was caring for his wife, Geneva, and having family close.

He was born in Farmington on Nov. 27, 1925, the son of Wesley C. and Lora Bergeron Luce.

He attended Farmington schools. After High School he took over the family farm on the Holley Road during World War II where he was born and fortunate enough to live until he passed. On April 11, 1949 he married the love of his life and best friend, Geneva McKechnie of Farmington. He worked at Fred O. Smith's Mfg in New Vineyard, Virgil Starbirds in Strong, and the Town of Farmington Highway Department from which he retired.

He enjoyed working in the woods. He also enjoyed dancing in his younger days, hunting of all sorts, family gatherings, riding horseback, playing cards, brook fishing and ice fishing, gardening, and puttering around on wood projects. He loved all farm animals. He also had hunting dogs of all breeds, last of which was his red tick hound, Goldie, who he loved dearly and spent his last days in the garage with him looking out over his garden.

A special thanks to Androscoggin Home Health Care & Hospice for their care during Earl's final days.

He is survived by five children: Earlene Miller of Wilton; Earl (Duffer) Luce of New Vineyard, Weslene Marble and husband, Richard of Farmington, Debra Durrell and husband Peter of Farmington, and Wesley (Kippy) Luce and companion Amy of Boothbay. 9 Grandchildren and 20 Great Grandchildren: Earl was predeceased by his wife, Geneva, his parents, his brother Lauris and sisters Irene Harnden, Dorothy Gould, Eleanor Parlin, a son-in-law Alton Miller, and grandson Isreal Luce.

There will be a graveside service on Friday, June 23, 2017 at 3 p.m. at the Fairview Cemetery in Farmington. Donations in his memory can be made to the Franklin County Animal Shelter, 550 Industry Road, Farmington, Maine 04938. Arrangements under the care of Adams-McFarlane Funeral & Cremation Services, 108 Court Street, Farmington, Maine.

Condolences may be sent for the family at www.adamsmcfarlane.com