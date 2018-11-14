Earl Warren Cole, Sr., 69

ANDOVER – Earl Warren Cole, Sr. passed away suddenly on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018, at the age of 69.

He is survived by his mother, Kathleen Morton, his wife of 50 years, Carolyn, his sons Earl Jr. and Michael, and his daughter Tracy, as well as his grandchildren Chance and Destiny Doherty, his brothers and sisters, and a large extended family. He was preceded by his father, Arthur Cole, Sr.

Earl was a proud veteran of the Vietnam War and an avid outdoorsman. He was a devoted family man with a warm sense of humor. He retired from the City of Portland after more than two decades of service.

Earl will be fondly remembered at two Celebration of Life services: American Legion Post, 300 Conant Street, Westbrook on Sunday, Nov. 18 from 12-4 p.m. and American Legion, 184 Congress Street, Rumford, Sunday, Nov. 25, 12 to 4 p.m.

Dennett, Craig & Pate Funeral Home and Cremation 13 Portland Road, Buxton (Bar Mills) Maine is entrusted with the arrangements. Providing service to our Veterans with Honor.