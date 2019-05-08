Earle Calvin Towle (1940-2019)

SEBASTIAN, Fla. – Earle Calvin Towle, 78, of Sebastian, Fla., died Feb 12, 2019.

He was born in Dixfield, Feb. 22, 1940, a son Richard and Margaret (Keene) Towle of Dixfield and received his education in Dixfield schools.

On July 1, 1968, he married Barbara Hatt in Woodland. She died May 16, 2005.

Earle worked at the United States Post Office in Wilton for many years and later retired from the Postal Service, having worked as a mail sorter in Portland for many years. He was a veteran of the United States Marine Corps, having served in the Korean Conflict. Earle was a member of the Vero Beach American Legion Post #39, where he volunteered as a finance officer, participated in Bingo, and was instrumental in fundraising for local charitable organizations. He had also been an active member of the Old Orchard American Legion Post #57 while making his home in Old Orchard, prior to moving to Florida after his wife’s death. He also helped raise funds for Camp Sunshine and Special Olympics of Maine for many years.

Earle was a proud father and grandfather, telling everyone about the accomplishments of his children and grandchildren and showing pictures every chance he could. Earle had a special bond with his granddaughter Amanda and they spent many mornings out to breakfast, checking out yard sales (where he joked that he once bought the whole yard when he bought he and Barbara’s last home in Old Orchard), spending time on the beach making seaweed pizzas and always eating Pier Fries. Earle will be remembered for having a great sense of humor and even left behind a box filled with his witty jokes for his family to remember him by.

He is survived by his son, Shawn, and his husband, Jeff of Portland; daughter, Terri Lakin and her husband, Steve of Wilton; granddaughter, Amanda Lee and her husband, Brian of Wilton; two great-grandchildren, Gage Young and Madalyn Lee, both of Wilton.

He was predeceased by his wife, Barbara; and a son, Blair.

Public memorial graveside services with military honors will be held on Saturday, July 27 at 1 p.m. at Lakeview Cemetery in Wilton, followed by a gathering at Terri and Steve Lakin’s home on Eastern Avenue in Wilton. Those who desire may consider memorial donations in Earle’s memory to the charity of their choice. Memorial services are being cared for and provided by the Wiles Remembrance Center/Adams~McFarlane Chapel, 137 Farmington Falls Road, Farmington. Condolences and tributes may be shared on his memorial wall at www.wilesrc.com.