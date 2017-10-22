Earlene F. Kitchin (1935-2017)

GREENVILLE - Earlene F. Kitchin, age 81, passed away comfortably on Tuesday, October 10, 2017, at Cedar Ridge Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Skowhegan Maine. Earlene started her journey in Waterville Maine on October 24, 1935 and was born to Edward and Jennie (Libby) Kitchin.

She was a beautiful pianist, she began playing piano at a very young age and did not stop playing until shortly before her passing. Earlene gave lessons to her daughter and grandchildren. Earlene was a very talented artist, and when requested to paint a mural at Waterville Jr High in 1951, she graciously accepted. She graduated from Waterville Senior High in 1954.

Earlene then married on August 14, 1954, also in Waterville Maine. Earlene’s greatest achievements were earning her Associates Degree from University of Maine Augusta and earning her Medical Assistant certificate from Kennebec Valley Technical Institution. Earlene had a love for learning and reading, education was at her highest priority. She was very proud of her career choice in medical assisting; she worked at Thayer Hospital, and continued her career at local doctor’s offices. Earlene then went on to be an instructor for medical assisting at Kennebec Valley Technical Institution and was also the president of the Maine Chapter of Medical Assistance Association.

She was a member of the Methodist Church in Waterville and was known for her sense of humor and quick wit. She was always smiling and laughing, and truly enjoyed life. She devoted much of her time to her grandchildren and enjoyed taking them on long rides through the country, mainly to Greenville, Maine.

Earlene is survived by her sister, Janice Hill and husband Brenton of Buxton; daughter, Jennie A. Pelletier of Waterville; son, Joseph A.G. Pelletier of Greenville; grandchildren, Jacob Holmes and Naomi Caywood of Palermo, Sara Holmes and Jeremy Graf of Canaan, Dann and Jessica Pelletier of Blairs, VA, Johnathan and Amy Pelletier of Vassalboro, Tara Pelletier of Maricopa AZ, Uria and Angela Pelletier of Rome, Tasha Pelletier of DeLand FL, Joseph Pelletier III of Greenville, and Atrayl and Tennika York of Anson; great grandchildren, Amber, Taylor, Gabriel, Garrett, Natalie, Deandray, Yunique, Danessia, Nahdia, Uria, Tragan, Kobe, Connor and Teagan; close cousin, Judith Ann Cabana of Waterville; many other family members and close friends. Earlene was predeceased by her parents Edward A. Kitchin and Jennie E. Libby Kitchin, her sons Scott K. Pelletier and Dann R. Pelletier.

Family would like to extend their heartwarming gratitude to the staff at Cedar Ridge Nursing and Rehabilitation Center and Beacon Hospice.

A Celebration of Life will be held in the spring 2018 along with a graveside committal at South Side Cemetery in Skowhegan Maine. She will be buried with her parents.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Earlene Kitchen Memorial Fund, C/O Sara Holmes, PO Box 13, Canaan Maine 04924. Donations will be used to establish a scholarship fund for her descendants.

