Earlene Jayne Miller (1950-2018)

WILTON - Earlene Jayne Miller, of Wilton, passed away peacefully Oct. 8, 2018 on her own terms after a long, courageous battle with multiple health issues.

Earlene was born on May 21, 1950, the daughter of Earl and Geneva (McKechnie) Luce, Sr.

She graduated from Farmington High School in 1968. She was married to her Husband, Alton Miller, for 34 years until his passing in 2015. Earlene is known for her infectious good natured personality. She was always quick to help out anyone in need. Anyone who knew her, knew the daily health struggles she dealt with, yet she always remained upbeat and positive, and overcame so many obstacles, proving medical professionals wrong with her strength and perseverance.

She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. Her world revolved around her daughter, Janey, but Earlene was never happier than when she became a Grammie to her grandson, Colby, who immediately became the center of her universe.

Earlene is survived by her daughter Janey Ross, her Husband, Bennett and son, Colby of Etna; siblings Earl (Duffer) Luce of New Vineyard, Weslene Marble and Husband, Richard of Farmington, Debra Durrell and Husband Peter of Farmington, and Wesley (Kippy) Luce and companion Amy of Boothbay, and many nieces and nephews; step-children, Gilbert Miller and wife, Kim of Wilton, David Miller and companion Lisa, of Wilton, Sylvia Miller of TN, Marian Mims of TX, and special daughter in law, Jen Miller of Wilton.

Earlene was predeceased by her Husband, Alton Miller, and her parents Earl and Geneva Luce.

A special “Thank You” to the staff at Bangor Nursing & Rehab and One Beacon Hospice for their extraordinary care they provided to Earlene.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to a Veterans Charity or Animal Humane Society of one’s choosing.

A graveside memorial service will be held on Monday, Oct. 15, 2018 at 1 p.m. at the Lakeview Cemetery in Wilton. Arrangements are under the care of Wiles Remembrance Center: Adams-McFarlane Chapel 137 Farmington Falls Rd. Farmington. Friends are encouraged to leave a kind word on her memory wall at www.wilesrc.com