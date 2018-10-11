Ed Beauchamp, 62

TEMPLE - Ed Beauchamp, born in Everett, Mass., passed away on Sept. 27, 2018 at age 62 after many brave battles with health issues. Throughout his 18 years of battles and a liver transplant, Ed carried himself with grace, dignity and humor.

Ed lived in western Maine for most of his life where he spent time on Pleasant Pond with family, owned a whitewater rafting company and was an integral part of the river community. “Steady Eddie” will be remembered most for his fairness, wisdom, devotion to family & friends, quick wit & comebacks, and for the remarkable Father he was.

He is survived by his children Michael and Elise and wife Kathy all of Temple, Maine; his Mother Joan, and siblings John, Joan (Fidler), Bill and Denise (Darcy).

A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, Oct. 21, 2018 from 12 to 4 p.m. at the Maine Lakeside Cabins in Caratunk.

In memorium, Ed would ask that you consider being an organ donor. Memorial donations in the name of Ed can be made to: Lahey Liver Fund, Lahey Hospital & Medical Center, 41 Mall Road, Burlington, Mass., 01805 Attn: 4West/Transplant Dept.

His family invites you to share a memory and a kind word on his memorial wall at www.wilesrc.com.

Cremation care has been provided by the Wiles Remembrance Center: Adams~McFarlane Chapel, 137 Farmington Falls Road, (Rtes. 2 & 27) Farmington