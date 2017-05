NORTH ANSON - Edison E. Edell passed away March 10, 2017 at the Somerset Rehabilitation and Living Center in Bingham. A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, June 3, 2017 at 11 a.m. at the North Anson Congregational Church with Pastor David Walz officiating. Interment will be at Sunset Cemetery in North Anson. Arrangements by Dan & Scott's Cremation & Funeral Service, Skowhegan.