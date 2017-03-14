Edison ‘Ed’ E. Edell (1926-2017)

NORTH ANSON - Edison “Ed” E. Edell, 90, died peacefully on Friday, March 10, 2017 at the Somerset Rehabilitation & Living Center in Bingham.

He was born June 8, 1926 in North Anson, the youngest of seven children to Sherwood and Ethel (Stone) Edell.

He was educated in the schools of North Anson and Bingham.

He married Frances Adams on Sept. 1, 1945 in Madison Maine. He worked various jobs during his long life, including bus driver and custodian for Anson and Madison school districts, retiring at age 72. He also was a dairy farmer in Cornville for 15 years.

After retiring, he traveled to Canada and Pennsylvania-camping along the way in his motorhome. He enjoyed visiting with family and going out to eat. Ed enjoyed carpentry and outdoor activities and always had a paint brush in his hand. He liked telling jokes and making people laugh. He frequently visited area nursing homes with his dog and talked with the residents. He was a member of the Congregational Church in North Anson and sang in the choir. He was a kind and gentle man who will be missed by friends and family.

Ed is survived by his son, David Edell and friend Sandra Rock of Etna; daughter, Rachel Wentworth and husband Larry of Canaan; 3 granddaughters, Holli Olivier and husband Don of Greene, Amy Dwyer of North Anson, and Jessica Deraps and husband John of Hartland; grandson, Travis Edell and wife Stacy of Florida; sister, Arlene Hoyt and husband Ivan of Anson; 6 great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his former wife, Frances Adams Edell in 1999; daughter, Rhonda Wentworth and husband Gary; 2 brothers, Charles Edell and Sherwood Edell, Jr.; 3 sisters, Winnifred Totman, Emma Hebert, and Florence Moaro; long time companion, Verna Moody.

The family would like to thank the Somerset Rehabilitation & Living Center and Beacon Hospice for their care.

A memorial service will be held in the spring at a later date. Interment will be held following the memorial service.

In lieu of flowers, friends wishing may make donations in Edison's memory to Somerset Rehabilitation & Living Center, Activities Department, 43 Owens Street, Bingham, ME 04920. Also in memory of Ed, please visit someone in a nursing home.

Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott's Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, Maine 04976.