Edith Marjorie Wamback Norton (1920-2018)

MADRID - Edith Marjorie Wamback Norton, 97, passed away on March 7, 2018, at Orchard Park Rehabilitation and Living Center in Farmington.

She was born on July 26, 1920 in Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada, the daughter of Annas Foster and Ethel Weagle Wamback. At the age of 3 years, she moved with her family to the United States in Worcester, Mass.

In 1939, she married Carl S. Norton in Worcester, Mass. Upon retirement, they came to Madrid, where they owned a summer home, spending some winters in Florida. After her husband’s death in 1981, she lived with her sister in Florida, later returning to Madrid.

Edith is survived by; special nephew, Bruce Rich of Sturbridge, Mass.; several other nieces and nephews; and also several in-laws who tended to her needs, Floyd Norton, Violet Coffin, Kevin Norton, Gerry Norton and Deronda Norton Duchesne. She was predeceased by; her parents; her husband, Carl; two sisters, Carrie Bagley and Ruth Rich; two brothers, Clyde and Lockie Wamback.

Donations may be made in Edith’s memory to the Reeds Mill Church, c/o Naomi Henderson, PO Box 20, West Farmington, ME 04992.

A graveside service will be held later in the spring at the Village Cemetery in Madrid. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, ME 04938.