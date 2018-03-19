Edna ‘Micky’ McGinness Aicher (1930-2018)

FARMINGTON - Edna ‘Micky’ McGinness Aicher, 87, passed away peacefully on March 12, 2018.

Edna, Sis, Eddie, Micky, Mom and Grammie. Born Edna Irene McGinness on May 2, 1930, Micky had several monikers over her storied life. Early on, she was fondly called Sis by her family and Eddie by her school friends. In nursing school, there were so many Eddies (how times have changed!) she adopted the nickname Micky (no ‘e’, “I am NOT a mouse!”), short for her last name which honored her proud Irish heritage, and which lasted for the rest of her life. Like many women, she later went by Mom, followed by Grammie by her grandchildren whom she so loved to dote on.

Micky met the love of her life, Dr. D. Craig Aicher, Sr., while working as a nurse at Memorial Hospital in Wilmington, DE. Although she soon traded the profession for that of mother and wife, the nurse never left her, as she loved caring for family and friends in need in both Pennsylvania and at Pinewood Terrace in Farmington, where she spent the last eight years of her life.

Married for 54 years, Micky and Craig raised four children in Dallas, Penn. and had many adventures and happy times. They loved dancing, going to parties and Penn State football games, bowling and golfing together. They took the family on countless camping trips up and down the East Coast, though the annual trip every spring to Myrtle Beach was especially memorable.

Micky loved little people. She could often be found sword fighting, playing Legos, video games and “the napkin game” or having tea parties with grandchildren Jordan, Parker, Casey, Ande and Keegan. Being with them gave her endless joy.

She also loved gardening, especially growing flowers. She would cut them and bring them inside to make bouquets, which she spread around the house all summer. Wherever she was, she managed to find a little scrap of land or a pot where she could plant something beautiful. One of her legacies is that she planted the love of gardening in all her children.

Micky is survived by her children, Karen Aicher, Bridgewater, Mass., Wendy and Jeff Kennedy, Kingfield, ME, Lauri Aicher, Seattle, Wash., and David Aicher, Cary, N.C.; her beloved grandchildren; a sister, Judy Little, of Dover, Del.; and many cousins, nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her husband, Dr. D. Craig Aicher, Sr., her parents, her sister, Frances, her brother, Ralph, and her daughter-in-law, Sharon Walton.

The family would like to thank the staff and administration at Pinewood Terrace in Farmington for the love and care they provided over her eight-year stay. They are the epitome of human kindness and decency. Also thanks to Beacon Hospice for helping Micky with a peaceful transition at the end.

Plans for a summer graveside service in Micky’s home area of Dallas, Penn. will be announced at a later date. Memorial gifts can be given in memory of Micky to the Lewy Body Dementia Association https://www.lbda.org/content/ways-to-give. Condolences can be sent to the Aicher family at 127 Salem Road, Kingfield, ME 04947. Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, Farmington, ME.