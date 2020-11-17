Edward Allen Quimby Sr. (1954-2020)

MADISON - Edward Allen Quimby Sr., 66, passed away November 7, 2020 at his home in Madison.

He was born June 23, 1954 in Waterville, the son of Walter Olan and Dorothy Ann (Handley) Quimby.

He was educated in the schools of Fairfield and was a jack of all trades working at a number of jobs throughout his life including Folsom's, Construction, and Ed's Auto Repair and Salvage until he became ill and disabled in 1993. Edward enjoyed mud runs, tinkering on cars, building creative woodworks, making candles, hunting, raising game bir

ds, fishing, and guns. His most prized possessions were "Dirty Harry", a Desert Eagle .44 magnum his daughter bought and "Resurrection" a 1986 Big Block 454 Duelly he completely rebuilt and restored "one piece at a time."

Edward is survived by his daughter, who he called Babydoll, Angel Knight of Madison, who cared for him for the last four years, and 3 sons: Edward Quimby Jr and wife Jessica of Virginia, Lance and Jonathan Quimby of Madison; as well as, his brother, Michael Quimby and wife Valerie of Fairfield; sister, Pamela Oullette, adopted mom mother Mary (Folsom) of Madison and grandchildren, Ashley Bowring of Madison, Shaynna Beaudoin of California, Cassidy Beaudoin of Scarborough, Alexis Quimby of Skowhegan, Taylor, Logan and Jackson Quimby all of Virginia and several Aunts, Uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.

As discussed and arranged by Edward Quimby Sr during his living years, A Celebration of Life will be held at his home on the Hill following his graveside service, which the date and time is still to be determined.

Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott's Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, ME 04976.