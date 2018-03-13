Edward ‘Ed’ Alton Thompson (1964-2018)

SKOWHEGAN - Edward "Ed" Alton Thompson, 54, passed away March 4, 2018 at Glenridge Comfort Care Center in Augusta after a four-year battle with lung cancer.

He was born Feb. 11, 1964 in Skowhegan.

Ed graduated from Skowhegan area High school in 1983. He worked at Kmart, Skowhegan; CN Brown/Big Apple, Madison; VFW, Madison; Damon’s, Skowhegan and Hannaford, Madison.

He enjoyed Camping with family, NASCAR with his daughter and son in law and spending time with his Grandchildren.

Ed is survived by his wife of 29 years, Vanessa Ann Thompson; daughter, Megan Marie Ellis and husband Jamie; granddaughter, Tacoma Lynn Thompson; grandsons, Wyatt Kenneth Edward Salisbury and Brody Liam Ellis; sister in- law, Jaime Rayeski; mother in-law, Carol Corson; along with many family and friends.

He was predeceased by maternal grandmother, Catherine Ham; father-in law, Freeland Corson; mother-in law, Gwendolyn Corson; bother-in-law, Scott Corson; long-time friend, Rose Doiron.

A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, March 17, 2018 at 11:30 am at the Methodist Church, Dr. Mann Road, Skowhegan. A gathering will be held in the fellowship hall at the church following the service.

In lieu of flowers, friends wishing may make donations in Ed’s memory to the American Cancer Society, New England Division, One Bowdoin Mill Island, Suite 300, Topsham, Maine 04086-1240.

Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, ME 04976.