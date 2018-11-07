Edward F. Podgurski (1955-2018)

FARMINGTON - Edward F. Podgurski, 62, roamed into his next lot in life, on Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018, at his home in Farmington, with his loving family by his side.

He was a birthday gift to his mother, being born in Brockton, Mass. on Nov. 27, 1955, the eldest son of Edward B. Podgurski and Frances J.(Bunavicz) Podgurski.

Ed was raised and educated in the schools of Stoughton, Mass., where he made many lifelong connections. He was a 1973 graduate of the automotive program at Southeastern Regional Vocational Technical School in South Easton, Mass. In 1977, he married Cynthia Pooler, with whom he had 3 beautiful girls that were his pride and joy. In 1987, they moved their family to Maine, seeking a comfortable, slower paced lifestyle, surrounded by the wilderness of the state he adored most.

Ed was a hard worker from a young age, working at Joe’s Esso, A&W Root Beer, and as a paperboy, to pay for his own toys: i.e., mini bikes, motorcycles, and cars. His parents gave no handouts. Ed had a lifelong passion for Harley Davidson motorcycles. In his younger, wilder years, he was a member of the Pig Pen Motorcycle Club. Together, the members of this club created a 40+ year brotherhood that lasted up until the day he passed on. In his later years, he still enjoyed riding his Harley whenever the weather permitted. He also enjoyed helping in any way possible for countless memorial rides that were put on by local clubs, friends and family.

Ed was an active member of the community. In 2001, he joined the Farmington Elks Lodge #2430. He was passionate about the Elk’s, his fraternal brothers and sisters, and all that the organization stands for. He was a Past Exalted Ruler, spent many years holding different chairs and heading and being a member of multiple committees. He was fiercely patriotic and was dedicated to making every annual Flag Day service better than the last. He spent countless hours volunteering with youth activities at ball games, the pan game at the fair, playing Santa for the children and grandchildren of lodge members, as well as for his dear friends at Harris House and also at local nursing homes. His genuine, infamous “HO, HO HO!!” will be sorely missed.

He was an avid sportsman and enjoyed his spare time hunting and fishing. He was passionate about being an instructor for Hunters Safety through the Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife, for several years. He enjoyed sharing his passion for hunting, teaching and instilling in others, safety in the woods and how to respect fire arms, especially in our youth.

He was always known to lend a hand, donate to any cause, and offer help to anyone in need. He loved life and cherished the many, many friendships, connections and bonds his outgoing personality acquired throughout the years. He will be sorely missed for his sense of humor, infectious and contagious laugh, genuine hugs, rants about politics and his quick, sometimes crude, wit that always brought a smile. To know him was to love him.

He will lovingly live on through his parents; Edward and Frances Podgurski; his sister, Ann Ronald and husband Chuck; his brothers, Joseph Podgurski and wife Donna, John Podgurski, Matthew Podgurski and partner Cheryl Percival, and Mark Podgurski; his daughters, Jill Podgurski Smith and husband Shain, Kerri Podgurski and partner Jason Bard, Meredith Podgurski and partner Joshua LaPoint; his loving partner, Victoria Labree and her sons, Mike and Lucas Nevedomsky; his beautiful grandchildren; Brenner, Teagan, Quinn, Myla, Grace and Jolene; many aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews; and several beloved, cherished friends.

Special thanks to Androscoggin Home Care and Hospice, especially his nurse Shanna, whom he admired and appreciated.

In lieu of flowers, we ask that you pay it forward in any way, in his honor. If you wish to make a monetary donation, please consider supporting the youth activities program, or Maine Children’s Cancer program through the Farmington Elks Lodge, P.O. Box 526, West Farmington Maine, 04992.

All services are open to the public on Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018, beginning at 11 a.m., at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, 133 Middle St, in Farmington; then at 1 PM, at the Farmington Elks Lodge, 120 School St in West Farmington, followed by a celebration downstairs.

Cremation arrangements are under the direction and care of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, ME 04938.