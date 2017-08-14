Edward G. Ellis (1946-2017)

NORRIDGEWOCK - Edward G. Ellis, 71, passed away August 10, 2017 at his home in Norridgewock surrounded by his family.

He was born March 6, 1946 in Skowhegan, the son of Harold and Myrtie (Blair) Ellis. He was educated in the schools of Skowhegan and worked for many years at Norwock Shoe as a bottom cementer.

He is survived by his wife, Ann-Marie (Blanchette) Ellis of Norridgewock; children, Laura and Randy; 2 brothers, Harold and friend Marge Butler, Larry and wife Judy; 3 sisters, Geraldine Chapin, Charlene and husband Jerry, Marie and husband Donald; many grandchildren and many great grandchildren.

At Edwards request there will be no services.

Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott's Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, ME 04976.