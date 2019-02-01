Edward H. Leeman (1940-2019)

BINGHAM - Edward H. Leeman, 78, passed away Jan. 26, 2019 at Redington Fairview General Hospital in Skowhegan.

He was born Dec. 12, 1940 in Bath, the son of Hollis and Ruth (Hayward) Leeman.

He was employed for many years as a truck driver for iron mill construction, and Bath Iron Works until his retirement. He loved to hunt, was an avid moose hunter, fish, was a great story teller and enjoyed ATV riding.

Edward is survived by sons, Jesse, Scott and wife Jackie, Woody and wife Nicole, Alva and wife Christine, Jeremy and wife Jessica; grandchildren, Krysta, Brett, Nathan, Mercedes, Demitri, Noah, Zachary, Nicolas, Jessee, Jessica, Ryan, Dakota, Jacob, Lily, Sophia, and Amelia; sisters, Margaret Hodgdon, Esther Hauck, and Mary King. He was predeceased by his wife, Mary Anne who passed away January 12, 1996; a daughter, Paula; parents, Hollis and Ruth Leeman; brothers and sisters, Arline, Roland, Billy, Marilyn, Evelyn, Hollis and Joseph.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019 at 1 p.m. at the 5 Island Baptist Church, Georgetown.

In lieu of flowers, friends wishing may make donations in Edward’s memory to 5 Island Baptist Church, 5 school house Rd Georgetown, me 04545

Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, ME 04976.

