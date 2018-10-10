Edward Herbert Williams (1957-2018)

FAIRFIELD - Edward Herbert Williams, 61, passed away Oct. 5, 2018 at his home in Fairfield.

He was born Aug. 13, 1957 in Houlton, the son of Woodrow Lane and Frances Rebecca (Rogers) Williams.

On June 22, 1991, he married Sharon Greene. He was employed for many years as a mechanic at Ranger Contracting where he was employed by owner and friend, Bill Sanborn as well as Asplundh, a tree expert company. He enjoyed race cars, guns, hunting, camping, and spending time with family and friends.

He is survived by his wife of 27 years (they were together for 38 years), Sharon (Greene) Williams of Fairfield; 3 sons, Edward Williams II and wife Heather of Fairfield, Christopher Williams I of Norridgewock, and Dominic Bailey of Sidney; daughter, Nyoka S. Williams-Lizotte and husband Nicholas of Sidney; 4 brothers, Woodrow Williams of Florida, Rodney Williams Sr. and wife Debbie of Oakland, Perley Williams and partner Cindy Abbott of Oakland, Guy Williams Sr. Wife Debbie of Rome; 3 sisters, Linda Bailey and husband Mike of Sidney, Vicki French of Palermo, Debbie Davis and husband Donnie of Oakland; 7 grandchildren; many nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, October 27, 2018 at 1:00 at 111 Greene Road in Fairfield with his brother, Reverend Rodney Williams officiating.

In lieu of flowers, friends wishing may make donations in Edward's memory to Harold Alfond Center for Cancer Care P.O. Box 828 Waterville, Maine 04903 Ask for Linda Allan 207-626-7237

Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott's Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, ME 04976.