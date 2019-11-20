Edward Joseph Frappier, Jr. (1933-2019)

FAIRFIELD - Edward Joseph Frappier, Jr., 86, passed away unexpectedly Nov. 9 at his home in Fairfield. He was born July 13, 1933 in Waterville, the son of Adelard E. and Louise M. (Pelletier) Frappier.

He attended local schools and earned his GED from St. Francis. He was a veteran who proudly served his country in the United States Army until his honorable discharge. On July 6, 1968, he married Jacklyne Olson in Waterville. He worked for many years as a co-owner of Bill's Tire Service in Waterville and Winslow and was a member of the Elks, Winslow VFW, Waterville American Legion and several snowmobile clubs. He enjoyed snowmobiling and rode up until his last year, hunting, fishing, and enjoyed life.

Edward is survived by his wife of 51 years, Jacklyne (Olson) Frappier of Fairfield; daughter, JoJean Dumont of Winslow; son Alan Frappier and wife Kelly of Houston, Texas; granddaughters, Melissa Parziale and wife Jillian of Florida, Kristen Frappier of Waterville, Kaela Dinsmore and husband Chandler of New Mexico; grandsons, Edward Frappier III and wife Shertori, of North Carolina, Caleb Frappier of Virginia, Jacob DeRaps; brother, Francis Carrrigan of Anson; several great grandchildren, nieces and great friends. He was predeceased by his parents and 2 sons, Michael and James.

A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, Nov, 23 from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Waterville Elks Lodge, 76 Industrial Street, Waterville.

In lieu of flowers, friends wishing may make donations in Edward's memory to the Kennebec Valley Humane Society, 10 Pethaven Lane, Augusta, ME 04330.

Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott's Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, Maine 04976.