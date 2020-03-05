Edward Joseph Welch (1953-2020)

JAY - Edward Joseph Welch, 66, passed away on March 2, 2020, with his family by his side, at Pinnacle Health and Rehab in Canton, where he had been a patient for the last month.

He was born on June 18, 1953 in Waltham, Mass., the son of Percy and Vivian (Cochran) Welch. He was educated in the schools of Dixfield and graduated from Dixfield High School in the class of 1971. In 1981, Edward married Simone Chabot in Jay. For many years, he was employed at Otis Paper Mill, until retirement. In his spare time, Edward enjoyed cutting wood, hunting, and fishing.

Edward is survived by his wife, Simone Welch of Jay; two sons, Jody Welch of Dixfield, Larry McCluskey and wife Penni of Farmington; daughter, Wendy Spears of Georgia; four brothers, Percy Welch of Jay, Benjamin Welch of New Sharon, Donald Welch of Wilton, and Carlton Welch of Canton; and two grandchildren.

He was predeceased by his daughter, Jennifer Welch; and his sister, Laurilyn Sabin.

A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, ME 04938.