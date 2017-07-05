Edward William Park (1939-2017)

HARTLAND - Edward William Park was born in Dorchester, Mass. on January 5, 1939, to William and Josephine Park.

At age 8, the family moved to Mexico, Maine, where he attended St. Theresa’s parochial school and graduated from Mexico High School in 1956. Ed (“Eddie” or “Parky”) passed peacefully at his home on Saturday, July 1 2017, following a lengthy battle with cancer.

Ed worked for Oxford Paper Company from 1957 to 1971. From then until 1982, he drove truck, worked in the woods, and worked construction for various individuals and companies. In 1982, he was sought out by a former Oxford Paper supervisor who recruited him to SAPPI in Hinckley, from where he resumed his papermaking career and retired in 2001.

A self-taught guitar player, Eddie always had a passion for music.He was an avid outdoorsman who loved hunting, fishing, camping, and snowmobiling with his family and friends, especially his grandson, “Bub,” who, from birth, was his favorite sidekick.Ed was known as “the camp chef” at home, at work, and on his sporting excursions. His flair for food was held in high regard by his family members, friends, and co-workers.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 58 years, Donna Gagnon Park; his only child, Terri Park Cox of Dixfield; his grandson, Gregory Michael Cox, wife Taylor, and daughters Everly and Eliotte, of Cornville; a sister, Joanna Batherson, of Sacramento, California; and other very dear family members who include Todd Blodgett, wife Stacey, and their three sons, of Dixfield; Silas D. Blodgett III of Toronto, Canada; Michael Cox and his wife Marcia, of Palmyra; Michelle Cox of Turner, and Jennifer Szafran of Orlando, Florida .He was predeceased by his parents, one sister, two brothers, and Randy Blodgett of Weld.

The family wishes to thank the staff of Maine General Home & Hospice of Skowhegan, Dr. Timothy Malyk and his staff, as well as the Oncology staff at Redington-Fairview Hospital, and the Alfond Cancer Center in Augusta, for their time, care and devotion.

At Ed’s request, there will be no formal service.

Arrangements under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan.