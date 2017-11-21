Edwin ‘Ted’ Reynolds Hatheway III (1951-2017)

NORTH ANSON - Edwin "Ted" Reynolds Hatheway III, 66, passed away peacefully on Nov. 18, 2017 at his home in North Anson with his wife by his side.

He was born June 10, 1951 in Dayton, Ohio, the son of Edwin Reynolds Jr., and Jane B. Rockwell (Schaeffer) Hatheway.

Ted grew up in Massachusetts and attended schools there. He graduated from Fairleigh Dickinson University in 1975 with a Bachelor of Science Degree in biology. He and his two young children, Edwin “Ted” R. Hatheway IV and Jessica Lynn Hatheway moved to North Anson in 1986. Ted met his soulmate, the love of his life, Christine E. Martin and daughter, Samantha Sue Bishop in 1988. His family was now complete.

He always had great pride in his family. He especially enjoyed camping, going to drag racing events, and gardening. In 1990, Ted opened a his own business, North Anson Machine Company. For 25 years he enjoyed helping the community with car repairs and mechanical needs. He was a member of the North Anson fire Department, retiring in 2005 as Assistant Fire Chief. Ted would like to thank all the members of the community and the fire department for their support toward the end of his life.

Ted is survived by his wife, Christine Martin of North Anson; son, Edwin R. Hatheway IV and wife Stephanie of West Gardiner; daughter, Jessica L. Cunningham and husband Jonathan, three granddaughters, Maleigha, Kayleigh and Aryannah, of Norway and daughter, Samantha Bishop and her fiance Stephen Sudac of Connecticut and sister, Alison Brown of San Antonio, Texas.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

A special thank you to Maine General Hospice.

In lieu of flowers, friends wishing may make donations in Ted's memory to Harold Alfond Center for Cancer Care, PO Box 828, Waterville, Maine 04903

Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott's Cremation & Funeral Service 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, Me 04976.