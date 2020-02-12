Eileen P. Jamison (1929-2020)

FARMINGTON - Eileen P. Jamison, 90 of Temple, passed away on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020 at Edgewood Rehabilitation and Living Center.

She was born in Wilton on Nov. 6, 1929, the only child of Robert and Florence (Edgerly) Pierce.

She graduated from Wilton Academy in 1947 and graduated from Bliss Business College in Lewiston, where she met her future husband, Leo Jamison. They were married in Wilton on June 18, 1949 and celebrated their seventieth anniversary in 2019.

Eileen worked as office manager/bookkeeper for several local businesses in the Wilton area and then as a legal secretary until she retired from the Probate Office of Franklin County District Court in 1992. She was an active member of the Wilton Methodist Church. Above all else, she was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She had many interests including sewing for her family, doll-making, crewel/cross-stitch, painting and reading. She loved camping with friends and family and attending all sporting events of her kids and grandkids. She loved all animals, but especially loved the dogs she had through the years Sammy, Ginger, Popcorn, Lady and Buddy.

Eileen is survived by husband Leo; her three children, Lea Anne Marble, Robert and his wife Pam Jamison, Julie and her husband Alan Sawyer. Nine grandchildren: Rebecca and her husband Edwin Monahan, Jacob and his wife Tara Marble, Katherine Marble, Matthew Jamison, Mark and his wife Amber Jamison, Sarah Jamison, Nathan and his wife Crystal Jamison, Dr. Gregory Sawyer and his wife Annah, and Jamison Sawyer; Ten great-grandchildren, Lucia and John Leo Marble, EsmÃ, Trent and Asha Jamison, Teddy Jamison, Lylah, Jude, and Levi Sawyer, and due in the spring, Isla Jamison.

The family wishes to express a heartfelt thanks to the staff at Edgewood Rehabilitation and Living Center & Androscoggin Homecare and Hospice for their exceptional care. The family asks that in lieu of flower donations be considered for the Franklin County Animal Shelter, 550 Industry Road, Farmington, ME 04938. The family invites relatives and friends to a memorial visitation, Saturday from 10-11 am at the Wiles Remembrance Center/Adams~McFarlane Chapel, 137 Farmington Falls Road, Farmington. Interment will be in the spring at Lakeview Cemetery in Wilton.

