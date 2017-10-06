Elaine House Byron Smith (1943-2017)

FARMINGTON - Elaine House Byron Smith, 74, passed away on Oct. 4, 2017, at Edgewood Rehabilitation and Living Center, with her family by her side.

She was born on Aug. 13, 1943, in Farmington, the daughter of Clayton and Marcia (Cushman) House. She was educated in the schools of Wilton and graduated from Wilton Academy, in the class of 1961.

Elaine first married Glenn Byron, and then later on to Kendrick Smith, who predeceased her on June 8, 2008. Over the years, she lived in Jay, Wilton and Farmington. Elaine served as Town Clerk of Wilton from 1972 to 1977. From 1978 to 1992, she was employed as a computer assistant for G.H. Bass Shoe Co., retiring in 1992. Elaine enjoyed crocheting, lawn sales, and camping.

Elaine is survived by; her son Eric Byron of Livermore; her brother, Darryl House and wife Victoria of Fayette; three grandchildren, Kimberly, Jennifer, and Eric James; and one great grandson, Clayton.

Donations in Elaine's memory may be made to a charity of one’s choice.

At Elaine’s request there will be no services. Private interment will be at the Lakeview Cemetery in Wilton.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, ME 04938.