Elaine T. (Turner) Bilodeau (1939-2018)

SKOWHEGAN - Elaine T. (Turner) Bilodeau, 78, passed away May 10, 2018 at her home in Skowhegan surrounded by her family. She was born December 16, 1939 in Windsor, the daughter of Chauncey and Flossie (Sproul) Turner.

She was educated in local schools and graduated from Erskine Academy in 1958. On June 7, 1958, she married Earl A. Bilodeau in Skowhegan. Elaine began her career as a homemaker, then went on to work in factories in the community. She was employed at Norwock Shoe, Sunrise Drapery, Dirigo and Dexter Shoe companies. Her last employment was as a Walmart greeter. She was a member of the Community Band, United Methodist Church and Grange #208. She loved taking pictures, watching birds, playing bingo and scrabble. Her favorite places to visit were Boothbay Harbor and Monhegan Island.

Elaine is survived by a son, Mark Bildodeau and partner Annie of Skowhegan; 2 daughters, Pamela Soule and partner Dean of Norridgewock, Patricia Dufour and husband David of Skowhegan; daughter-in-law, Lisa Bilodeau of Standish; 5 grandsons, Geoffrey Soule and partner Morgan of Whitefield, Drew Soule and wife Krysta of Mercer, Joe Dufour and wife Nicole of Skowhegan, Aaron Dufour of Biddeford, and Joshua Bilodeau of Standish; great grandchildren, Wesley and Hayden Sloule of Mercer, Kaitlyn and Levi Dufour of Skowhegan; son-in-law, Tim Soule of Skowhegan. She was predeceased by her husband, Earl Bilodeau; son, Ernest Bilodeau; brother, Harold; sisters, Mavis, Dorothy, Catherine, Beatrice, Jean and Joyce.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, friends wishing may make donations in Elaine's memory to MaineGeneral Hospice, PO Box 828, Waterville, Maine 04903 orSomerset Humane Society, PO Box 453, Skowhegan, Maine 04976

Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott's Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, Maine 04976