Elaine Weed (1942-2018)

WELD - Elaine Weed, 76, of Port Orange Florida, previously of Weld, Maine, was born February 15, 1942 in Brooklyn NY. Elaine married her high school sweetheart, Raymond H. Weed, Jr. on April 23, 1960 in Chester, CT. In 1986 Elaine and Raymond fulfilled their dream and retired in Maine.

Elaine had a variety of jobs in her lifetime but her greatest accomplishment was raising five children. Elaine and Raymond welcomed family, friends and children into their home throughout their 43 years of marriage.

Elaine leaves us with memories of her rock garden and color coated egg hunts. Known for her banana bread, canning tomatoes and pickles amongst her specialties.

Elaine is predeceased by husband Raymond H. Weed, Jr. and son Raymond E. Weed. Elaine is survived by daughter Terry Campbell and husband Shane, of Franklin, Maine. Daughter Donna Weed and partner Gavin Powers of Port Orange, FL. Son William Weed, and wife Nancy of Frederick , MD. Daughter Rachel Skidgell and husband Rolly, of Carthage, ME. Elaine also leaves behind 9 grandchildren; Jesse Priest and fiancée, Liz, of Socorro, NM. Jack Trabucchi and partner Kristin of Whitefish, MO. Jeremy Jackson and wife Makaila, of Carthage ME. Joel Jackson and partner Kalee of Dixfield, ME. Emily Fretz, of Carthage ME. Spencer Weed, Camille Weed, Adam Weed and Julia Weed of Frederick MD. Elaine also had one great grandchild, Kiley Jackson of Carthage ME.

Elaine was a gifted seamstress, everything from a wedding gown to hundreds of quilts she designed and shared with family and friends. The family takes comfort that exactly 15 years to the day of husband Raymond's passing Elaine joined the loved of her life to celebrate what would have been their 58th wedding anniversary.