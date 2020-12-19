Elbridge Brackett “Skip” Wyman (1931-2020)

FARMINGTON - Elbridge Brackett “Skip” Wyman, 89, of Farmington, died Thursday Dec. 17, 2020 at Woodlands Senior Living in Farmington. Skip was born on August 5, 1931. He was born the 3rd of seven children to Raymond and Helen (Adams) Wyman. He was raised in Wilton, ME and attended local schools. He married his beloved Pauline Williams on June 8, 1952. They celebrated their 68th wedding anniversary this past summer.

Skip joined the United States Air Force in 1953 and was stationed in Texas, Illinois, Bangor, ME and Oklahoma. Pauline moved to Illinois and Oklahoma with him. When Skip was honorably discharged, he and Pauline bought a horse and moved back to Maine to start their family.

His wife and 4 daughters were the loves of his life. An amazing family man, Skip drove them to many US states and Canada for countless vacations and church events. A member of the Henderson Memorial Baptist Church for more than 50 years, Skip served as Sunday School Teacher, Deacon, Trustee, and custodian. He not only brought his family to church every Sunday, but would often stop along the way and fill up the family Wagon with friends and neighbors.

Skip worked many years at the Oliver Stores in Farmington as the parts manager for the Forestry equipment store. He also worked many nights for DW Small (and Irving) driving oil and gasoline trucks. In his semi retirement, he drove a school bus for School Administrative District 9 (RSU 9). It was his favorite job. He took great pride in getting to know the student riders and keeping them safe.

Quick-witted, cheerful, sweet, kind, and generous are only a few of the words his friends and family use to describe him. Skip was an avid reader and he enjoyed a good western novel, but more importantly he was always reading his Bible. His greatest love was for his Lord and Savior.

Skip is survived by his wife Pauline of Farmington, his daughters Shirley Nichols and her husband Mike of Mesa, AZ, Sue Arnett and her husband Tim of Annapolis, MD, Sherry Wyman of Farmington, ME, and Sharon Singleton and her husband Mark of Checotah, OK along with 9 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren.

A very special thank you goes out to Beacon Hospice for providing dignified end of life care, and going above and beyond in helping Skip and his family during this difficult time.

Internment will occur in the spring along with an intimate celebration of life for close family and friends. Arrangements are cared for by Wiles Remembrance Center: Adams-McFarlane Chapel 137 Farmington Falls Rd. Farmington. A kind word may be left in his Book of Memories at www.wilesrc.com