Eleanor L. Ryder (1944-2019)

CLINTON - Eleanor L. Ryder, 74, passed away April 24, 2019 at her home in Clinton surrounded by her family. She was born July 17, 1944 in Etna, the daughter of Ernest I. and Aretta N. (Getchell) Palmer.

She graduated from Hinckley School in 1961. She was employed for many years as a secretary for the Department of Motor Vehicles in Augusta, and at LaVerdiere’s Drug Store Warehouse. She also sold Avon and Tupperware. Eleanor was a member of the Clinton Baptist Church and loved spending time with family and church family.

Eleanor is survived by 4 daughters, Rhonda Ryder Ruest and husband Randy of Oakland, Melissa Ryder Guest and partner Darin Dixon of Millcreek, NC, Candida Ryder Young of Waterville, and Shawna Ryder of Clinton; 6 grandsons, Travis Morse of Waterville, Trevor Lewis of Oakland, Dylan guest and wife Brittney of Newport, NC, Joshua Linnell and wife Jessica of Benton, Jacob Linnell and wife Kayla of Skowhegan, and Zachery Vashon of Waterville; 4 granddaughters, Felicia Smith and husband Michael of Rayne, LA, Brittney Young of Waterville, Cynthia Bajpai and husband Joshua of Waterville, and Amanda Young of Waterville; great granddaughters, Chloe and Trinity; special family friend, Mark Towers.

A Celebration of Life will be with visitation hour starting at 10 a.m. and the service is at 11 a.m. at the Clinton Baptist Church, Spring St., Wednesday, May 1st, Pastor Bob Philbrick officiating.

In lieu of flowers, friends wishing may make donations in Eleanor’s memory to the Clinton Baptist Church 10 Spring St., Clinton, ME 04927

Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, ME 04976.