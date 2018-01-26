Eleanor May Guevremont (1931-2018)

RANGELEY - Eleanor May Guevremont, 86, of Rangeley, passed away at her home on the morning of Jan. 23, 2018, surrounded by Frenchie, her loving husband of 50 years, as well as daughters Amber and Linda and their families.

She was born on the family farm in Rangeley, on March 14, 1931, the daughter of Walter and Eva Davenport. She was educated and graduated from Rangeley Schools and made Rangeley her lifelong home.

In her early years, Eleanor worked alongside her sister Betty, learning the trade, and realized her lifelong passion for cooking. She started cooking at Davis Lodge, now Loon Lodge, and worked as a cook/chef at Saddleback Lake Lodge, Saddleback Motor Inn, and was a manager and chef at Doc Grant’s. Eleanor worked for 25 years at Grant’s Camps, owned by her brother Skeet, alongside several other family members. She also worked for close to 30 years at Saddleback Mountain with her lifelong friend and classmate, Nettie Ross. In 1999, Eleanor helped her family and grandson, Kash, open Parkside & Main Restaurant, and she was his “rock” in the kitchen. Parkside still uses her fabulous recipes for their chowders and their renown pies, and people come back year after year for her coconut cream pie and other favorites. Eleanor was a cat lover and enjoyed reading. She was a devout member of the Rangeley Free Baptist Church where she loved singing in the choir and regularly made beautiful floral arrangements for their Sunday services.

Eleanor was a special person. She spent many years as a caregiver to her mother, her four sisters and brother in-law Elliot, allowing them all to spend their final years and days in their own homes.

Eleanor is survived by; her husband, Jerome “Frenchie” Guevremont of Rangeley; her sisters in-law, Jane Farquhar of Norton, MA and Margaret Davenport of Rangeley; her daughters, Linda Fraser Piselli and husband Joe of Augusta, Amber Haley and husband Kenneth of Rangeley; her grandson, Kash Haley and wife Laura of Rangeley; her granddaughters, Allison Fraser of Augusta, Beth Haley Smith and husband Chip of Rangeley Plantation; her five great granddaughters, who were absolute joys in her life, Ellah and Emmelyn Smith, Sage, Jacksyn and Quincy Haley; plus several nieces and nephews who were all special to Eleanor.

She was predeceased by; her parents; her eight siblings; her granddaughter, Andrea Fraser; and her son in-law, John William Fraser.

Donations in Eleanor’s memory may be made to the Franklin County Animal Shelter, 550 Industry Rd., Farmington, ME 04938, or to the Rangeley Townhouse Mealsite, 14 School St., Rangeley, ME 04970.

Services will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, ME 04938.