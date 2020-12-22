Eleanor Mea Welch (1933-2020)

Eleanor Mea Welch, 87, formerly of Livermore falls and Wilton, passed away at Cedar Ridge Center in Skowhegan, Saturday, December 19, 2020.

Eleanor was born January 13, 1933 in Wilton, the daughter of Clifford and Erma (Esty) Chase. She married Lawris A. Welch April 13, 1949 and they raised four children.

Eleanor worked at Chase's Market, Forster Manufacturing and at Bass shoe Co. over the years. She greatly enjoyed her family and cherished time spent with them.

She is survived by three sons; Scott Welch (Florence) and Alliston Welch (Linda) both of Wilton, Keith Welch (Annette) of Jay, and a daughter Cynthia Welch of Wilton. Brothers Clifford Chase Jr. and Dwain Chase, sisters Montris Chase Tyler and Shannon Chase Smith, and many grandchildren, great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.

She was predeceased by her husband Lawris, an infant daughter Natalie and her parents, a daughter in-law Blanche Chase and two son in-laws, Calvin Tyler and Albert Smith.

A graveside service will be held at Lakeview Cemetery in Wilton, May 21, 2021 at 11:00AM. Arrangements are cared for by Wiles Remembrance Center: Adams-McFarlane Chapel 137 Farmington Falls Rd. Farmington. A kind word may be left in her Book of Memories at www.wilesrc.com