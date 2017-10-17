Eli Christopher Morrill (2004-2017)

RANGELEY - Eli Christopher Morrill, 12, of Rangeley, was born on Dec. 29, 2004. He passed on from this life on October 12, 2017. He was the beloved son of Bobbi and Steve Morrill Jr., of Rangeley.

Eli's life was filled with a love of the outdoors and sports. He attended Rangeley Lakes Regional School where he really enjoyed playing baseball, soccer, and especially basketball. He made many, many close friends while playing these sports. Eli was fortunate enough to enjoy many fishing, hunting and snowmobile trips with his Mammi and Papa, Shirley and Steve Morrill, Sr. of North Berwick and Oquossoc. He got to go on fishing trips to the Mirimichi River in New Brunswick with his Bompa, Gordon Haley of Rangeley, where he made many new friends. He was forever looking forward to his next meal provided by his biggest fan, Mom.

He had a passion for snowmobiling which he shared with Dad. Through his love for snowmobiling, he made many great friends, both young and old alike. His favorite destination was Bosebuck Mountain Camps, from which he always left with a full belly.

Many, many hours of sports and games were fondly played with his 8-year-old brother, Sam Morrill, who adored Bubby, his big brother. He was the best big-little brother his older sisters, Amber and Haley Morrill, could ever ask for. He was also Amber’s lawn mowing partner in their lawn mowing enterprise.

His contagious smile and oversized heart will be sorrowfully missed by most everyone he came into contact with. He was predeceased by his maternal grandmother, Sheila Haley of Rangeley and paternal great grandmothers Alice Guy of North Berwick and Evelynn Morrill of Berwick. He is survived by many aunts, uncles, and cousins whom he was loved by and whom he loved as well.

Condolences and tributes may be shared on his memorial wall at wilesrc.com.

Public memorial services will be held at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 18 from the Church of the Good Shepherd, Main Street, Rangeley. Following services, a reception will be held in the Undercroft of the Church. Additional parking is available at the municipal parking lot on Pleasant St., Franklin Savings Bank after 3pm, and Town and Lake Motel.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial donations be made to Rangeley Lakes Guides and Sportsmen’s Association Junior Guides Program, PO Box 244, Rangeley, ME 04970, www.rangeleyoutdoors.com, where Eli made many new friends.

Cremation care and memorial services are being cared for and provided by the Wiles Remembrance Center, 137 Farmington Falls Road, Farmington.