Elinor Corinne (Strout) Guenette (1933-2017)

MADISON - Elinor Corinne (Strout) Guenette, 84, passed away March 9, 2017 at Somerset Rehabilitation & Living Center in Bingham surrounded by her family. She was born March 18, 1932 in Raymond, Maine; the daughter of Sumner and Evelyn (Plummer) Strout.

She was educated in the schools of Skowhegan. On November 19, 1949 she married Gaston Edward Guenette in Skowhegan. She was employed by Redington Fairview General Hospital in the cafeteria from 1980 to 2002 and earlier in her life as a weaver at Skowhegan Spinning mill from 1955 to the early 1970s when the mill closed. She was a member of Notre Dame De Lourdes Church in Skowhegan and after retirement she enjoyed being a homemaker.

Elli loved to watch and feed the birds, gardening, flowers, sunsets and anything related to nature.

Elinor is survived by her three children Corinne Mathieu and husband Ronald of Canaan; Denice Harris and husband Charles of Lynbrook, New York; Stephen Guenette and wife Peggy of Madison; sister Connie Bush and husband Donald of East Raymond; six grandchildren Shelley Corson and husband Michael of Madison, Ryan Worster of Fairfield, Jason Guenette and wife Nicole of Canaan, Amy (Guenette) Fortin and husband Duane of York, Emily Harris and partner Craig Snell of Dartmouth, Massachusetts, and Charles Harris of Lynbrook, New York; five great grandchildren Melanie Guenette of Canaan, Alex Corson of Madison, Connor Fortin of York, Peyton and Austin Snell both of Dartmouth, Massachusetts. She was predeceased by her parents Sumner & Evelyn Strout, her husband, Gaston (Gus) Guenette in 1976 and sister, Shirley O’ Donal in 2015.

She had three care givers that she loved Diane Hubert, Bonnie Devoe & Lori Campbell.

Thanks to all the special people at SRLC for the great care, consideration and compassion.

A graveside service will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, friends wishing to make donations in Elinor’s memory should be sent to the Somerset Humane Society, PO Box 453, Skowhegan, Maine 04976.

Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, Maine 04976.